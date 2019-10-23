Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Trading 5.7% Higher

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.69, 860,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 705,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $977.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.38.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $542.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.21 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $241,579.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 287.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth approximately $383,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.