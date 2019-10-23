Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Acquired by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 41,937,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,679 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,827,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,294,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,784,000 after acquiring an additional 561,151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,873,000 after acquiring an additional 476,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,697,000. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 250,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

