Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.49

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 23000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.15 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded Leucrotta Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.77.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, insider Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,449,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,047,616.

About Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.