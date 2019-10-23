Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Set at $285.00 by Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) has been given a $285.00 price objective by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.42.

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $8.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.28. 451,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,624. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.77. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $196.40 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.51, for a total value of $128,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $257,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,330.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,886. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

