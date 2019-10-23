LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.1-30.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.05 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.88-0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. First Analysis raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,085. The firm has a market cap of $706.95 million, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.90 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 23,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $843,129.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,060.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,654 shares of company stock worth $4,423,865. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

