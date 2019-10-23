LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $117.2-118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.17 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.22-0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. 169,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,085. The stock has a market cap of $706.95 million, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $29.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. First Analysis raised LeMaitre Vascular from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $65,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,135,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,036,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 23,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $843,129.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,060.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

