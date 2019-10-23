LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.20

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.05, with a volume of 3513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. First Analysis raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $706.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.90 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 66,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,274,974.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,171,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 23,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $843,129.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,060.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,654 shares of company stock worth $4,423,865 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 230,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

