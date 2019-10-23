Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.77. Leju shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $245.73 million, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.97 million for the quarter. Leju had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.89% of Leju worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

