Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL) Trading 20% Higher

Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL)’s stock price traded up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 24,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 430,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Legend Oil and Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOGL)

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. operates as a crude oil hauling and trucking company. It performs hauling services for institutional drilling and exploration companies, as well as crude oil marketers primarily in the Bakken, North Dakota, and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as SIN Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd.

