Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LAWS. ValuEngine downgraded Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of LAWS opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $385.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 88.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the second quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the second quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

