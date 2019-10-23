Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSCC. TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Shares of LSCC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,634. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $569,574.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,226 shares of company stock worth $1,804,647 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $4,357,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $200,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $1,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

