Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 1,564 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3,051.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.28.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $279.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

