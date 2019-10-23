Laredo Petroleum (LPI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) in the last few weeks:

10/16/2019 – Laredo Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

10/15/2019 – Laredo Petroleum was given a new $4.50 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Laredo Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

10/2/2019 – Laredo Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 4,057,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,477. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.24 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $192,852.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

