Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $970M – 1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-1.46 EPS.

LSTR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,097. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSTR. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.07.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

