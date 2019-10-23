Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LKFN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.78 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 10,944 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $473,109.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,296.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,907 shares in the company, valued at $81,066.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,290 and have sold 16,914 shares valued at $738,349. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

