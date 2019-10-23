Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 285 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 709.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,005,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLAB. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $5,472,005. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

