Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $4,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,409,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,530,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,837,176.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $399.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

