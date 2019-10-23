Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $142,000 Stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,704,000 after purchasing an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Rexnord by 5.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,290,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,644,000 after purchasing an additional 231,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rexnord by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,514,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000,000 after purchasing an additional 106,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rexnord by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,392,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,292,000 after purchasing an additional 534,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rexnord by 110.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,680 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of RXN opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. Rexnord Corp has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Rexnord had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

