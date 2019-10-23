Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 6,049 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 17.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at about $569,000.

NYSEARCA POCT opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

