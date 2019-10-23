L3Harris (LHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect L3Harris to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. L3Harris has set its FY19 guidance at $9.60 to $9.70 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at $9.60-9.70 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect L3Harris to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LHX opened at $200.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.72. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $123.24 and a 1 year high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.25.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $27,439,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 73,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.42, for a total value of $15,319,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

