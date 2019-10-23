Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 192,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in 3M by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 21,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in 3M by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in 3M by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.54.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.01. 269,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.13. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

