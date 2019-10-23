Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $13,541,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,631,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,454,000 after buying an additional 122,087 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $9,583,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $5,971,000. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $5,784,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. ValuEngine raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

NYSE CFR traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $92.51. 1,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,208. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $360.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.08 per share, with a total value of $2,552,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,626,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $882,273.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,839,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

