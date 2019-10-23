Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises about 1.6% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,477. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In related news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $819,025.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

