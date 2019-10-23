Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 768.2% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,365,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 79,130 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 752,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $169.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,200,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.72. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

