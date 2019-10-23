Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.4% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. 2,468,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge P. Lemann purchased 3,496,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,985.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,516,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,570,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

