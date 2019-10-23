Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Shares Up 7.6%

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.23 and last traded at C$8.08, 253,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 302,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GUD. Raymond James set a C$10.25 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 30.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 33.41.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc will post 0.1702258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

