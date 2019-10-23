Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 400 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 67,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $53.20.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.2501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

