Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its price objective dropped by National Bank Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KL. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

NYSE KL opened at $43.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of -0.13. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4,056.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,780,000 after buying an additional 1,028,310 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,024,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after buying an additional 466,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

