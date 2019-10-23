Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.00

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 95747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.49.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 24.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 174.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $193,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.