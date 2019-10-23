Kimco Realty (KIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Kimco Realty has set its FY19 guidance at $1.44-1.48 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.96 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kimco Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.49.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

