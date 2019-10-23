Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.37

Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 3319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

KBAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $195.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Kimball International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 55.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

