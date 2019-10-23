Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,264.92

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,264.92 and traded as high as $1,193.80. Keywords Studios shares last traded at $1,167.00, with a volume of 174,605 shares trading hands.

KWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,916 ($25.04) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,548.33 ($20.23).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $752.10 million and a PE ratio of 56.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,264.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,520.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

About Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.