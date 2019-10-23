Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.43

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.43 and last traded at $102.14, with a volume of 99209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $251,056.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,167 shares of company stock worth $2,299,535. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $415,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 535.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,267,000 after acquiring an additional 331,142 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 45.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 77,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

