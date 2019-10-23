KeyCorp Cuts Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $225.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCD. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.76.

NYSE:MCD opened at $199.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.08. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,809 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

