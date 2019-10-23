Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price target on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Key Energy Services stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86. Key Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 4.40.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 614.21%. The company had revenue of $112.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Key Energy Services will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 275,728 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 46.9% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Key Energy Services in the second quarter worth $104,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Key Energy Services in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Key Energy Services in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

