Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $30.50 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMT. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennametal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kennametal from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,348. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.26.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $603.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $158,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,715.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

