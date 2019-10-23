Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $30.50 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMT. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennametal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kennametal from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.
Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,348. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.26.
In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $158,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,715.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
