Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518-518 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.66 million.Kennametal also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.70-2.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research cut Kennametal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kennametal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Kennametal from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

KMT stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.95 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $158,592.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,715.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

