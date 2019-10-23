Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 132484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.
A number of brokerages recently commented on KMT. TheStreet cut Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Longbow Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58.
In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $158,592.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,715.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
