Karpas Strategies LLC Buys 600 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $236.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.75. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $239.89. The company has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total value of $5,310,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,897,168.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.