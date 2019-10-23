KARMA Market Cap Reaches $376,088.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. KARMA has a market capitalization of $376,088.00 and $1,418.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $5.60 and $24.68.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,452,167,712 coins and its circulating supply is 5,414,876,129 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $10.39, $24.43, $50.98, $5.60, $32.15, $13.77, $7.50, $18.94, $51.55, $33.94 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

