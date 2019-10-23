Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

NASDAQ KLDO opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.