Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.09, 589,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 830,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

The company has a market cap of $400.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 96.96% and a negative net margin of 3,974.23%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 736.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth $319,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth $126,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth $7,597,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 683.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 98,508 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

