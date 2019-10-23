K12 (NYSE:LRN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

K12 (NYSE:LRN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. K12 had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. K12 updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020 guidance to EPS.

LRN traded down $5.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. 823,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,587. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.14.

Get K12 alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRN. TheStreet downgraded shares of K12 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of K12 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of K12 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.