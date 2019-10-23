Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) PT Lowered to $935.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $970.00 to $935.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC raised shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.33.

Shares of JE stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $670.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.86 million. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 325.10% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. Just Energy Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Just Energy Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Just Energy Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,311,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 359,953 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Just Energy Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Just Energy Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

