JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JPMorgan Chase & Co. earned a news sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s score:

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,396,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,277,022. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $125.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.