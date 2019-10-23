JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target to GBX 1,380

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEIR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group downgraded Weir Group to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,815 ($23.72) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,709 ($22.33).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,370.50 ($17.91) on Tuesday. Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,508.05. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 913.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

