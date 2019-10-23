Jonathan Davis Acquires 482 Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) Stock

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) insider Jonathan Davis bought 482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.36 ($1,876.86).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Jonathan Davis bought 449 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.80 ($1,877.43).

On Wednesday, August 21st, Jonathan Davis bought 473 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,437.92 ($1,878.90).

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 292.20 ($3.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 309.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 305.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10. Rotork p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 330.70 ($4.32).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rotork p.l.c. will post 1364.9999572 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Rotork’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rotork presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 318.23 ($4.16).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

