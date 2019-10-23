Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $24,692.00 and approximately $509.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00222797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.01292811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00035755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00092316 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,128,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

