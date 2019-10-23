John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to $7.50

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 77.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BTO stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $38.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

