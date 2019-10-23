JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OPRT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $17.00.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Carl Pascarella sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Also, major shareholder Madrone Partners, L.P. sold 1,976,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $29,646,825.00.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

